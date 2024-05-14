Nanuet woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

A Nanuet woman was arrested Sunday for domestic assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend multiple times.

Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters said officers responded to the scene of a domestic assault on Spring Brook Road in Nanuet on Sunday around 4:37 a.m. where two victims were found with stab wounds.

Peters said the male victim, 33, told officers he had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, Blanca Rincon-Hoyos, 29, of Spring Valley, in his upper torso and right leg during the altercation at the Nanuet residence. Rincon-Hoyos reportedly fled the area and had also sustained stab wounds to both arms during the incident.

Peters said police administered medical aid to both victims and were transported by Nanuet Community Ambulance Corp. and Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rincon-Hoyos was arrested by Clarkstown police around 3 p.m. Sunday. She is charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault with a weapon, first-degree burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rincon-Hoyos is currently in custody at the Rockland County Jail on $50,000 bail, where she awaits her next court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Nanuet NY woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend