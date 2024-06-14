Nanuet roofer gets 4 months in federal prison for causing deaths, ignoring safety rules

WHITE PLAINS — A Nanuet roofer convicted of causing the death of a second worker has been sentenced to four months in federal prison for consistently and willfully violating worksite safety regulations.

Jose Lema, a/k/a “Jose Lema Mizhirumbay,” the founder and principal of ALJ Home Improvement, Inc., pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to violating regulations of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Lema's four-month sentence Wednesday was connected to the death of a worker who was installing a roof on a three-story multi-family apartment building in New Square on Feb. 8, 2022. The death marked the second one at a Lema work site.

Lema, 41, has a long history of safety violations and two employee deaths on his record, OSHA and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District said. OSHA said inspectors performed eight investigations of ALJ worksites across the region between 2019 into 2023 that resulted in 24 willful citations, 16 serious citations, and more than $2.3 million in penalties.

Judge cites Lema's history of ignoring safety regulations

In imposing Lema's sentence in the U.S. Courthouse in White Plains on Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy noted the worker's death at the New Square construction site was “avoidable," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The jurist also noted Lema's repeated failures to comply with fall protection regulations after a first ALJ employee’s 2019 death from falling from a roof. Her sentence included one year of supervised release upon Lema's release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lema "endangered the safety of his workers by disregarding regulations and failing to ensure his employees used fall protection systems."

Williams said Lema's sentence should send a message to small businesses that failure to comply with safety regulations can lead to preventable tragedy.

Two work site deaths amid OSHA violations

Prosecutors and OSHA have said one of Lema's employees ascended a ladder to a roof in New Square in February 2022 but soon fell 30 feet, leading to his death.

While the man wore a safety harness, there was no lanyard, rope, or other attachment connected to the ring on the back of the harness that would have connected him to the roof, the federal complaint charging Lema stated. Nor were there anchors on the roof to attach a rope.

The first fatal fall involving a Lema employee came on Feb. 27, 2019, when the employee slipped off the roof of a newly constructed three-story home in Kiamesha Lake, New York. The worker fell 35 feet to the ground. OSHA determined the man had not been wearing a safety harness.

Lema's company agreed to pay a penalty for the violations and the man's death.

Between the two deaths, OSHA investigated and issued numerous citations to ALJ relating to six other worksites for failure to ensure employees were using fall protection systems. Even after the New Square death, OSHA issued citations to ALJ for failing to ensure employees were using fall protection, prosecutors said.

More: Nanuet roofer faces federal prison, $250K fine for worker's death

Federal authorities arrested Lema on charges contained in a federal complaint in July 2023. The complaint charged Lema failed to ensure employees wore fall protection systems.

At an OSHA administrative deposition, Lema admitted that before the first fatality, he knew that employees on a roof higher than six feet needed to be protected by some form of fall protection. Despite that knowledge, citations and fines from six previous investigations, Lema failed to follow OSHA standards and protect the victim and his other employees, the complaint states.

Lemas faced a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. The maximum potential sentence is prescribed by Congress, while a judge would determine the sentence upon conviction.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Nanuet NY roofer Jose Lema gets 4 months in prison for causing deaths