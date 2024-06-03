Nanticoke man charged in Kingston stabbing

Jun. 3—KINGSTON — An argument inside a tavern resulted in a stabbing early Monday morning.

Police in Kingston charged Justin Moore, 24, of East Church Street, Nanticoke, with stabbing Corey Arnott outside Rush Inn on Zerby Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., according to court records.

Arnott, 32, suffered a stab wound to his chest and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were patrolling in the area of Zerby Avenue and Pulaski Street when they observed two men exit Rush Inn and engaged in a physical fight.

When the officer activated emergency lights, the two men separated and began to walk away.

An officer stopped Arnott who then realized he had been stabbed, the complaint says.

Officers performed life saving measures as the stab wound to his upper left torso appeared to have punctured his lung.

Moore was detained and agreed to a police interview.

During the interview, Moore claimed he argued with Arnott inside the tavern but later reconciled their differences.

As the tavern closed, Moore exited the business and claimed he was punched by Arnott.

Police recovered a folding knife covered with blood at the scene.

Moore was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.