Nanny tries to push toddlers to safety before speeding car hits all three, TX cops say

A nanny was pulling toddlers across a street in a wagon when a speeding car hit them, Texas officials said and news outlets reported.

The woman and two toddlers were struck in Katy on the night of Saturday, March 30, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The toddlers were taken to a hospital in critical condition and the woman had a “possible broken bone,” Gonzalez said, adding that the driver remained at the scene.

Investigators said the nanny tried to push the wagon to safety, which likely helped minimize the harm suffered, KHOU reported.

Officials did not comment on the extent of the toddlers’ injuries but said they are expected to survive, according to KTRK.

Gonzalez didn’t say if the driver will face charges.

Katy is a roughly 30-mile drive west of Houston.

