Nancy Pelosi Spots GOP 'Tragedy' Over 'Thug' Trump Praise During DC Visit

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers for trying to “pull the wool” over Americans’ eyes regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack after the former president’s first visit to Capitol Hill since the deadly riot.

“This is revisionist history, this is whitewashing,” the former House speaker told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Trump — amid what has been described as his “pep talk” meeting with Republicans in Washington — shook hands with his ex-critic Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who hadn’t spoken with the former president since the attack.

Other Republicans hurled praise toward the former president including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who deemed him to be “really sweet,” and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who declared that he has an “incredible fastball.”

He also reportedly used the visit to claim that Pelosi’s daughter said her mother and the presumptive GOP nominee would be “perfect together” if “things were different” between the two, a claim that the former House speaker’s daughter swiftly shut down on social media.

Pelosi, who called Trump a “master of projection” for his insults and attacks, later called for a GOP “intervention” with the former president.

“They have become a cult to a thug and that is really a tragedy for the Grand Old Party and what they were,” she told O’Donnell.

