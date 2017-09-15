Nancy Pelosi Will Not Let The White House Mansplain To Her

reportedly had enough of the 10 men at the table talking over her during her dinner at the White House on Wednesday night.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly had enough of the 10 men at the table talking over her during her dinner at the White House on Wednesday night.

According to a Washington Post report about the meal, which included Pelosi, President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the House minority leader told the men at the table to zip it after she was interrupted.

The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker writes:

At one point, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked, “What exactly does the president get out of this deal?” As Pelosi, the only woman at the table of 11, tried to make her point — that the president gets the cooperation of the Democrats, which he will likely need on a host of issues — the men in the room began talking over her and one another. “Do the women get to talk around here?” Pelosi interjected, according to two people familiar with the exchange. There was, at last, silence, and she was not interrupted again.

Supporters on Twitter loved reading about the anecdote, which Parker shared on Twitter. They likened the reported moment to when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) because “nevertheless, she persisted,” and when Rep. Maxine Waters (D- Calif.) began “reclaiming [her] time” while questioning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in July.

Trump invited Pelosi and Schumer to dinner at the White House one week after he struck a deal with the Democratic leaders on raising the debt ceiling, leaving members of his own party reportedly outraged.

The White House dinner led to its own spiral of confusion as Pelosi and Schumer announced following the meal that they had reached an agreement with the president on the Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, but Trump later denied that any agreement had been reached.