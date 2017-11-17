Nancy Pelosi: Impeaching President Trump Would Be a Waste of Time and Energy

Two days after a group of Democrats made moves to impeach President Donald Trump, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said during a speech that impeaching Trump would be a waste of time and energy, because “he’s just not that important.”

Pelosi, who spoke at Hearst’s offices on Friday, said Democrats’ priority should not be removing Trump from office, according to tweets from Cosmopolitan features editor Emma Barker. “Republicans would love for us to make our campaigns about the impeachment of Trump,” she said. “That’s not what it’s about. It’s about the well-being of American families.”

The longtime congresswoman has publicly denounced impeachment efforts in the past. Earlier this month, she told Politico that impeachment proceedings are “not someplace that I think we should go.”

During her appearance at Hearst, according to Barker’s tweets, Pelosi also said that impeaching former President Bill Clinton was “a frivolous activity.”