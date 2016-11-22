Nancy Pelosi challenger Tim Ryan: ‘We’re not a national party right now’

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, who is seeking to unseat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said Tuesday that he has a plan for his party to recover after a brutal election.

The first step, he said, is a change in the House Democratic leadership.

“Clearly what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked. So if you’re watching your favorite football team and seven years in a row they lose, you’re going screaming for a new coach,” Ryan told Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga.

“I love Nancy Pelosi, but it’s time for a new coach,” he continued. “It’s time for a new direction.”

He said Democrats should focus on economics rather than the myriad other issues that are on the Democratic agenda. Ryan has mentioned combatting Zika virus as an example of the issues that distract the party from what he thinks should be its main message.

“The main thrust of his argument is economic,” Ryan said of Donald Trump’s stunning win in the presidential election. “Our thrust needs to be economic.”

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio warms up the crowd at Kent State a week before the election. (Photo: Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS via Getty Images)

Ryan announced last week in a letter to colleagues that he was challenging Pelosi, the former House speaker who has led the Democratic caucus since 2002.

“Under our current leadership,” wrote Ryan, “Democrats have been reduced to our smallest congressional minority since 1929.”

And he told Yahoo News on Tuesday, “So I’m asking my colleagues: How many seats do we have to lose — 80, 90, 100 seats before we recognize that we need to make a change?”

Pelosi, a prolific fundraiser who says she has support of two-thirds of congressional Democrats, is seen as a heavy favorite to maintain her position when voting takes place on Nov. 30. She has held the position atop the Democratic caucus since 2003. But Ryan, 43, presents a younger option than the three top House Democrats: Pelosi, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer and Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn, all in their 70s.

He’s also pitching himself as someone who understands the white, working-class voters who pushed Trump over the finish line in critical Midwestern states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and his home state of Ohio.

“We’re not a national party right now. We’re a coastal party. And that means we’re going to be a long way from the majority in the House of Representatives,” he told Yahoo.

He later added: “If money was the answer, Hillary would be president and we would be in the majority right now. But money isn’t the answer. It’s about message. It’s about messengers. And it’s about how you pay attention to these working-class people.”

Here are a few things to know about the Ohioan challenging Pelosi:

1) Ryan was raised by a single mother in Niles, a town in northeast Ohio near the Pennsylvania border. He was a star quarterback at John F. Kennedy High School and committed to compete at Youngstown State, but after a knee injury, he transferred to Bowling Green.

2) He got his start in politics working for the late Rep. Jim Traficant, who represented the Youngstown area for two decades. After a stint in Traficant’s office, Ryan went to law school and won a seat in the Ohio state senate at age 26. After Traficant was convicted of federal corruption charges and expelled from the House in 2002, Ryan won the Democratic primary and eventually the seat. (Traficant got 15 percent of the vote from federal prison.)

3) Ryan has been popular in his district even as the area has turned red. Ryan said on CNN that Trump won his district, even as the lawmaker himself won 67 percent of the vote in his race, his minimum share of the vote in all but one of his reelection bids. (The one time he fell short, in 2010, his former mentor Traficant was out of prison and again on the ballot as a third-party candidate.)