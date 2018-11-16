Nancy Pelosi allies ready to battle Democrats opposing her bid to become Speaker

Nancy Pelosi’s allies are ready take on the band of Democrat dissidents who do not want her to be Speaker of the US House - with Ms Pelosi facing a fight to win the role.

Ms Pelosi said she has the necessary 218 votes to be able to lead the new Democrat-controlled chamber of Congress, but there are at least 17 Democrats opposed.

Her allies have dubbed their colleagues “Never Nancys” and promised to block any other candidates for the leadership position.

Florida Congresswoman Lois Frankel told The Hill newspaper “Two can play the game. They’re going to get 20 insurgents, then I’ll get 20 insurgents. I can find 20 rebels too that can deny anybody” other than Ms Pelosi.

Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said members are speaking within their own state delegations and “making it clear within their own delegations what the costs are of … not cooperating” by electing the 78-year-old longtime leader.

“These individuals who are fighting us have a price to pay,” she said.

Ms Pelosi was previously Speaker from 2007 to 2010 and has been the House minority leader of the party for 15 years.

She will be meeting with some of the newly elected class of House members as well.

Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is one of two of Congress' first female Muslim legislators, will discuss how Ms Pelosi and Democrats will “celebrate that diversity, that rainbow of women coming in…[and] also honour it by putting [women] on some really critical committees.”

As Speaker Ms Pelosi, like Paul Ryan now, would also wield the power to place members on special committees as well as approve or deny overseas trips for members.

Ms Schakowsky also “women are really angry about this,” touching on criticism that those opposed to Ms Pelosi do not want to see a woman leading Democrats.

However, one of the names that has surfaced as an unofficial challenger to the California Democrat is Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge.

Ms Fudge, 66, has led the Congressional Black Caucus and supported Ms Pelosi’s leadership bids in the past.

“Over the last 12 hours, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received,” Ms Fudge said.

She noted “probably closer to 30” Democrats have privately signalled that they are willing to oppose Ms Pelosi, adding: “Things could change rapidly”.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton seems to be leading the charge against Ms Pelosi, who has gotten vocal support from the CBC and other prominent party members.

He is backing Ms Fudge as the next Speaker, calling her “the kind of new leader that we need in this party.”

“She’s in touch with middle America. She understands what the American people want. She’s a next-generation leader that people will look to and say, ‘That’s the future of our party, that’s the future of our country and that’s exactly the kind of leader that I want to see as our next speaker,” Mr Moulton said about Ms Fudge.

However, Ms Fudge has not officially announced a bid for the top spot.

New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice called Ms Pelosi a “very worthy opponent” but said “it was time” for her to step down.

Ms Rice acknowledged opponents have not presented a challenger, but added: “The first thing is we have to show that the leader cannot get 218, which she won’t be able to. And I think you’re going to see people emerge.”

A vote in the Democratic caucus is set to take place on 28 November and the new full House will vote on her possible appointment on 4 January 2019.