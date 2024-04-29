Nancy Pelosi accuses MSNBC host Katy Tur of being "apologist for Donald Trump": "May be your role, but it ain't mine."

So there's nothing in his performance, if that's the word we'll use, what he has done that would indicate that he cares, prioritizes, or ever valued or did anything to support a democracy. And now on the ballot saying he should have immunity from whatever he might do, I mean, really, I have sympathy and respect for everybody who votes. I'm just glad people vote. I know some of them will never, will always reject those of us who might look different to them in leadership or the rest, and that's that. But there are those who have real legitimate concerns about immigration, globalization, innovation, and what does that mean for their job and their family's future. And we have to address those concerns. And Joe Biden is doing that, created nine million jobs in his term in office. Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know. That was a global pandemic. He had the worst record of any president. We've had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain't mine. I don't think that anybody can accuse me of that. No, but let me just say, as the Speaker of the House, we put forth a $3 trillion bill $3 trillion of investment in communities and the rest. And that is stimulates the economy.

