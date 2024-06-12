Nancy Mace wins primary, outmaneuvering Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour

Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour is off to a bumpy start.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace — one of eight Republicans who voted to strip the former speaker of the gavel, and the first to face a primary this cycle — won her primary on Tuesday. She beat back a challenge from Catherine Templeton, the former head of the state health and environment department who was boosted by groups with ties to the deposed speaker.

She will face Democratic businessperson Michael B. Moore in the fall.

Mace overcame heavy outside spending against her, including more than $5 million on advertisements, according to ad tracker AdImpact. McCarthy’s allies are leading an effort to remove Mace and others who kicked out the former speaker, and groups in his orbit invested heavily to block her from a third term. She also faced opposition from Winning for Women, an outside group backing conservative women that switched its support to Templeton after previously endorsing Mace. That opposition spending outpaced the $3 million in pro-Mace investments, including from the Club for Growth.



Crucially, Mace won the backing of Donald Trump. The former president wasn't always a Mace fan. He backed her ultimately unsuccessful primary challenger in 2022, after Mace blamed him for the Capitol riot.

A Mace victory adds to Trump’s wins this cycle. He endorsed candidates who have mostly had a strong track record in this year’s congressional primaries, with the exception of Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner, who last week lost the New Jersey Senate primary.

More McCarthy critics have primary challengers in the coming weeks and months: Reps. Bob Good (Va.), Eli Crane (Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.).

Good's race is next week, but he faces an uphill climb. Unlike Mace, the House Freedom Caucus chair isn’t benefiting from Trump’s support. The former president is backing Good’s opponent, state Sen. John McGuire, as are a handful of members of Congress. Good, who initially supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential primary, has been outraised and outspent on the airwaves by McGuire.

Two of McCarthy's other detractors — Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and former Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) — aren’t running for reelection, while two others — Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Tim Burchett (Tenn.) — don’t have a primary opponent.

No sitting member of Congress has been ousted by a non-incumbent challenger this cycle. Earlier this year, Alabama Republican Rep. Jerry Carl lost to Rep. Barry Moore in a rare member-vs.-member rematch created by redistricting.

As drawn today, South Carolina’s 1st District would have voted for Trump over now-President Joe Biden by 9 percentage points in 2020.