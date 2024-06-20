A Nampa man sold fentanyl to a co-worker, who died of overdose. He was just sentenced

A Nampa was been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for selling fentanyl to a co-worker that led to his death from an overdose, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho announced in news release.

Tanner Lee Goforth, 38, also will pay a $1,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release, according to the release. The man pleaded guilty in March.

“This case tragically illustrates the toll that fentanyl is taking in Idaho,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in the release. “All of our communities need to know how deadly fentanyl is and individuals need to know that we will hold them accountable if they distribute fentanyl to others.”

In May 2022, Goforth met the co-worker at a Nampa gas station to sell him 10 fentanyl pills. The man went home, ingested the fentanyl and died almost instantly, court records showed. The man’s girlfriend found him in their bathroom about 30 minutes after he took the pills and called 911.

Nampa first responders arrived but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

“The harm being done by fentanyl in our communities is devastating,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said. “Families and friends are suffering as they lose their loved ones to this deadly drug. Those responsible must be held accountable.”