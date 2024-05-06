Names sought for Warthogs at New Mexico zoo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is asking for help naming a pair of warthogs.

The zoo is asking for the perfect name for their male and female warthogs. They’re encouraging people to get creative.

The pair will be given the names with the highest number of votes. Submissions will be open on Friday afternoon.

