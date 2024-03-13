Names released in Valley City vehicle-pedestrian crash

Mar. 12—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified those involved in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday, March 10, in Valley City.

Ralph Thompson, 85, of Page, backed into JoAnn Nathan, 83, of Valley City, at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Third Street Northwest, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Thompson put his 2021 Ford Expedition into reverse before striking two unattended vehicles, the release said.

He then continued onto the sidewalk and hit Nathan then another unattended vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. Thompson's vehicle stopped after hitting a building, according to the release.

Nathan was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Thompson was not injured, the release said.

Charges against Thompson are under investigation, the release said.