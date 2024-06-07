Names released of four jailed in abduction of Fayetteville teen Thursday

Three men and a woman from Tennessee are the four people arrested in the kidnapping of a teen early Thursday from Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Stephen McGovern, 19; Alana Danielle Adams, 28; D'Anthony Tuthill, 22; and Dustin Harold Hicks, 33, are each charged with first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy in the abduction of Tierstan Cochran, 18, the Police Department said. A news release said Cochran was forced into an acquaintance's vehicle early Thursday.

The four suspects were arrested hours later in Virginia following an investigation that involved the Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Virginia State Police, a release said.

They are being held in the South Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, on felony fugitive warrants, records show.

Virginia court records indicate Hicks and McGovern live in Kingsport, Tennessee; Adams lives in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee; and Tuthill lives in Johnson City, Tennessee, all near the Kentucky border. Kingsport is about 45 minutes southwest of Abingdon, Virginia.

The Fayetteville Police Department declined to say where and what time the individuals were arrested; if Cochran lived at the address from which she was reportedly abducted; and what time the kidnapping took place.

Cochran was described to be "in good condition."

Police said in a news release Friday morning that additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information can contact Fayetteville Police Department Detective C. Cross at 472-210-2381. Information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

