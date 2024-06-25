Names released from deadly State Highway 172 crash in Brown County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two Wisconsinites under the age of 20 who died during a crash on State Highway 172 on Monday morning.

Authorities say that 19-year-old Mee-Mingwaa Phillips from Green Bay and 18-year-old Emma Daniels from Wausau died in the crash near Oneida Street.

According to a release, shortly after 5:45 a.m., authorities were sent to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 172 near Oneida Street in the village of Ashwaubenon.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Charger driven by a 19-year-old woman from Wabeno was traveling west on State Highway 172 when the driver lost control of the vehicle just west of the Holmgren Way overpass.

The vehicle went down the embankment on the north side of State Highway 172, hitting multiple trees before ultimately coming to a rest against another tree behind a business complex off Oneida Street.

The 19-year-old driver was sent to a Green Bay area hospital with critical injuries, while a 16-year-old girl was sent for serious injuries.

Phillips and Daniels died at the scene of the crash.

One lane of State Highway 172 was closed for around three hours as authorities investigated the crash. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that no further details are being released at this time.

