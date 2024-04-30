Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote

Welcome to the Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week poll.

The best and the brightest of Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools will be highlighted weekly, with readers choosing the student they believe is best deserving of the top honor. All of the students in the weekly poll are nominated by school officials who know better than anyone their academic achievements.

Merely being on the list each week is an incredible feat.

Each school district is allowed to nominate up to six students weekly but are not required to nominate a specific number.

This week's poll includes eight candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at pnj.com each Tuesday, and voting will end on Friday at noon each week.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Booker T. Washington High School - Chloe Chea

Chloe Chea, 11th grade: Chloe was honored as an "Absolutely Incredible Kid" by Camp Fire Gulf Wind Inc. at Valerie's House. Shee is a volunteer at Valerie's House and began volunteering to give back to young people after she suffered the loss of her father and attended Valerie's House as a participant.

Success Academy - Terranique Carter

Terranique Carter, 12th grade: Terranique has overcome many personal obstacles. She values her education. She has been present each day, is dedicated, a hard worker, respectful and kind. Terranique is an amazing student.

Northview High School - Hunter Moye

Hunter Moye, 10th grade: Hunter is a very polite and respectful young man. He always stays a minute or two after his lunch period is over to help clean up trash in the cafeteria that may have been left behind. He also picks up any trash in our hallways that he may see as he walks to his classes. Staff and students appreciate the pride that he has in our school, and feel fortunate to have Hunter as a Northview student.

J.M. Tate High School - Olivea Latner

Olivea Latner, 12th grade: Olivea exemplifies the word ‘resilience’!She has always been a hard-working, friendly, polite student. She has never really had her mother in her life, but has had a close relationship with her father, who unfortunately passed away right before school started this year. Since the passing of her father, she has had to take on all of the adult responsibilities that most students would not. Olivea is on the varsity softball team and has a job outside of school all while trying to navigate the problems and responsibilities of the adult world that she was suddenly thrust into. She has been able to maintain a 3.9 GPA and earned an industry certification. Olivea has persevered through hard times growing up and has shown what one can do when they put their mind to something and perseverance.

West Florida High School - Carter Frazee

Carter Frazee, 12th grade: Carter led a four-man team of fellow Agriculture Academy Students throughout this year's FFA Aquaculture competitions, which resulted in an overall fourth place finish at the state contest last week. Additionally, he placed first in the state in the individual part of this competition, earning 248 of a possible 300 points as determined by a practicum in which he had to identify species of both plants and fish; further, he was required to identify pests and solutions for dealing with them and had to determine water quality.

Escambia High School - Mason Moore

Mason Moore, 11th grade: Mason stands out for his remarkable work ethic and admirable character. Not only is he a standout athlete, but he also shines as an academic scholar in his US History class. Beyond his academic achievements, Mason voluntarily takes on roles that demonstrate his commitment to the success of his peers. Whether it's volunteering to read aloud in class, offering assistance to his classmates, or showing unwavering positivity, Mason's attitude and actions exemplify his deservingness of recognition. Moreover, his kindness, hard work ethic, and genuine concern for others' well-being are evident in every interaction. With his leadership qualities, diligence, and academic performance, Mason truly embodies the qualities of an exceptional student who makes a positive impact on those around him.

Navarre High School - Ivana Diaz-Santiago

Ivana Diaz-Santiago, 12th grade: Ivana is one of the most dedicated and responsible young students here at Navarre High School. While maintaining an above average GPA as a dual enrollment student, she also gives her time as a competitive and sideline cheer manager, as well as numerous hours spent supporting the Marine Science Station at Navarre Beach. She is an excellent young woman who aspires to obtain an advanced degree in Marine Biological Sciences.

Milton High School - Kayla Willis

Kayla Willis, 12th grade: Kayla is an exceptionally well-rounded student-athlete. While in high school she has maintained all A's while balancing classes, sports, and leadership roles. As a four-year SGA member, she serves as Milton’s student body president. While maintaining fantastic grades, she also competes hard on the basketball court and softball field. Kayla is a pleasure to have in class and is always willing to lend a helpful hand.

