This will be the new name of the Merced Mall

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes, including a name change, are coming to the Merced Mall after being acquired by Ethan Conrad Properties, officials announced.

According to officials, Ethan Conrad Properties, a Northern California commercial real estate company, acquired the Merced Mall at 851 W. Olive Ave. in Merced. They say the mall will be renamed as Marketplace in Merced.

Officials with the company say this is their second retail purchase in Merced within the past 12 months and the acquisition underlines their “commitment to investing in and revitalizing retail spaces across the state.”

Some changes coming to the mall focus on transforming the 53-acre shopping center into a vibrant, entertainment, and service-driven hub. Officials say these enhancements are expected to significantly increase foot traffic and attract repeat visitors.

Officials say they have received significant interest from several tenants who already submitted compelling lease proposals for the anchor space. Additionally, they will have two dynamic pads with several drive-tru restaurant tenants expressing interest or who submitted proposals already.

It is unknown as of Friday when the new Merced Marketplace will open.

