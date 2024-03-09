Name games: Ohio's rules on election candidate petitions need a closer look

It's time to talk about name changes and their impact on running for public office in Ohio.

The state has long had laws about the proper process of altering your legal name. And Ohio law requires anyone who has changed theirs during the past five years — for almost any reason — to include his or her former name on election candidacy petitions.

Such regulations make good common and legal sense. After all, you'd want to know if someone had simply changed their legal name in an effort to hide a bankruptcy or shield some embarrassing mistake from their past.

But it's time for a deeper look into some of the fine print. Are the rules fair to all? Or are they creating more obstacles than necessary?

In Stark County alone, the issue has kept two candidates off the March 19 ballot.

Alliance Law Director Kaitlyn resigned from her post and dropped out of the March primary as a Republican candidate for Stark County Common Pleas judge because she had failed to disclose her prior name change on her petitions. She has since been renamed law director on an interim basis.

Weyer said she changed her name four years ago to take the surname of her longtime partner, a man she said she's been with for 14 years and whom she considers her husband, though they aren't married.

No one noticed the issue until The Canton Repository learned of the name change in her background and reporter Tim Botos started asking questions.

Weyer rightly acknowledged the mistake and stepped down as Alliance law director — a post she was appointed to in September 2021 and elected to last year — and dropped out of the judicial race.

Now she could face penalties outlined in state law, including having to pay back any public salary collected.

Last month, the Stark County Board of Elections also bounced from the ballot Vanessa Joy, the only Democrat seeking the Ohio House 50th District seat, over her undisclosed name change on her circulated petitions.

Joy, who's transgender, said she didn't know she had to include her deadname — the term used in the transgender community for a name that is no longer used.

The county elections board rejected her appeal, saying it was "not authorized to 'add an exception that does not appear in the statutory language.'"

Yet a transgender candidate from Mercer County who also did not include a former name on petitioning paperwork was cleared there to run in her race. And two transgender candidates for the Ohio Legislature in Athens and West Alexandria also were allowed to be on the ballot.

This piecemeal approach isn't what Ohio needs.

Gov. Mike DeWine already has indicated he's open to amending the law and county boards should stop disqualifying transgender candidates on these grounds.

It's time for Ohio legislators to shore up the rules on name changes, either by adjusting the five-year rule or by requiring boards of elections to shine a brighter spotlight on the regulations and execute them more uniformly across our 88 counties.

