Who has your name, flight info? DOT to review how airlines are handling passenger data

The Department of Transportation announced it is beginning a review of the data collection and privacy practices of the nation’s 10 largest airlines. The agency wants to ensure passenger data is properly protected and not unethically sold to third parties.

“Airline passengers should have confidence that their personal information is not being shared improperly with third parties or mishandled by employees,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This review of airline practices is the beginning of a new initiative by DOT to ensure airlines are being good stewards of sensitive passenger data.”

Airlines collect copious amounts of biographical data when travelers book tickets; things like names and birthdates, home address and gender. But increasingly carriers are also collecting other data like meal and seating preferences, inflight entertainment choices and more.

“Because consumers will often never know that their personal data was misused or sold to shady data brokers, effective privacy regulation cannot depend on consumer complaints to identify corporate abuses. I will continue to work with DOT to ensure that it is holding the airlines responsible for harmful or negligent privacy practices,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who partnered with the DOT in formulating the review, said in a statement.

As part of the review, the DOT is seeking information in three categories:

Policies and procedures relating to the collection, maintenance, handling, and use of airlines’ personal information, including policies and procedures relating to monetization of passenger data, targeted advertising, and prevention of data breaches.

Complaints alleging that airline employees or contractors mishandled personal information or otherwise alleging that an airline violated an individual’s privacy.

Information regarding privacy training, including materials used for training, types of personnel that receive the training, and the frequency of the training.

DOT requested responses from the following airlines:

Allegiant

Alaska

American

Delta

Frontier

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

United

According to the DOT, the review is meant primarily as a fact-finding mission to better understand how airlines are using passenger data, but the longer-term view is to create best practices and more detailed regulations around its use.

“As DOT finds evidence of problematic practices, the Department will take action, which could mean investigations, enforcement actions, guidance, or rulemaking,” a statement from the department said.”

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOT will review how airlines keep passenger data safe