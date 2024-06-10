Namaske Lake residents may face longer periods of low-water levels

Jun. 10—Homeowners along Namaske Lake in Goffstown and Manchester may face occasional longer periods of low water levels — and grounded motor boats — after the state takes over ownership of Kelley's Falls Dam, officials said.

"When the lake is low, much of the lake becomes unusable to outboard motors, and many boats sit on the mud at their docks," said Michael Allard, president of the Namaske Lake Association.

"Even more critical, vessels can't be launched, or removed from the lake, because the boat ramp is not steep enough." Allard said in an email Monday.

When the flow of the Piscataquog River gets too high, the water knocks wooden flashboards off the top of the dam. Those flashboards need to be repositioned, which will take longer than it did when the dam was privately run and producing hydropower, officials said.

A state dam official said the water normally is highest in winter or spring. A couple times a year, floating ice also can knock off the flashboards, which give the dam more operating water level.

"I don't think there will be a problem this summer," said Corey Clark, chief engineer of the dam bureau at the state Department of Environmental Services.

Heavy rains, however, tripped the flashboards last July.

"If we don't get another July like last year, we'll be OK," Clark said.

About 180 homeowners live around the 100-acre Namaske Lake, which was created by the Kelley's Falls Dam.

Vermont-based Green Mountain Power will stop producing hydropower at the dam on June 17, Clark said. The state expects to take over control of the dam about a month later, he said.

GMP is surrendering its federal license to generate power there, saying it wasn't financially viable to continue amid calls for it to help fish pass upstream.

Goffstown Town Administrator Derek Horne said Namaske Lake residents could see the water drop nearly 3 feet.

When the flashboards are not installed at Kelley's Falls Dam, "it is likely that residents around Namaske Lake will observe the lake remaining in a lowered state (up to 34 inches below normal summer elevations) for a longer period of time than was observed historically," he said in a statement.

Allard said, "Without an operator generating power, there is less incentive to restore the lake when boards are damaged, and mechanically the dam takes longer to lower to levels that repairs can be performed."

No grant for fish ladder

Meanwhile, the state didn't receive a $20 million federal grant it applied for to cover the estimated $13.3 million cost of building a fish ladder and trucking system at Kelley's Falls Dam in Manchester. The grant would have preserved the structure and eased concerns of homeowners living around Namaske Lake.

The project would have collected fish on a newly constructed fish ladder adjacent to the dam and trucked them to Glen Lake in Goffstown, allowing two dams along the Piscataquog River to continue to run their hydropower operations and comply with federal requirements.

The grant also would have included $6.5 million for removal of the Hadley Falls Dam in the heart of Goffstown.

Clark said state officials will have to talk to their federal counterparts to see what the next steps are for the Kelley's Falls and Hadley Falls dams.

Also, Goffstown's select board was slated Monday night to consider creating an advisory committee to advise the board on matters relating to the Piscataquog River, with a focus on Kelley's Fall Dam, the Hadley Falls Dam and the Gregg's Falls Dam.