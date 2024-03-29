Naked woman in stolen vehicle arrested in SLO County after 2 high-speed chases

A naked woman in a stolen vehicle led sheriff’s deputies on two separate high-speed chases across San Luis Obispo County on Thursday before they were ultimately able to disable the car and arrest her.

Deputies first spotted Arroyo Grande resident Jasmine Denae Lorona, 31, driving a stolen car, a Chevrolet Equinox, in Arroyo Grande on Thursday afternoon, according to SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla.

They chased her up Highway 227 to Corbett Canyon Road and then onto Orcutt, before calling off the pursuit over public safety concerns when they reached San Luis Obispo.

Deputies lost sight of the SUV at that point.

At about 8:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Templeton where a woman identified as Lorona was behaving “erratically” before she ultimately drove away in the Chevrolet Equinox.

Lorona drove past a deputy on Highway 46 while he was responding to the incident at the Templeton home, so he turned around to pursue her, Cipolla said.

The pursuit eventually made it down the coast to Morro Bay.

“The vehicle then exited onto Highway 41 and was driving erratically at speeds up to 85 mph and crossing over the median into oncoming traffic with its headlights turned off at times,” Cipolla wrote in a statement to The Tribune.

Deputies laid a spike strip in Morro Bay near the 1000 block of Atascadero Road to stop the vehicle, Cipolla said.

When Lorona exited the SUV, she was naked and yelling at the deputies.

Deputies arrested her for “evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of a controlled substance,” Cipolla said in a statement.

Deputies recovered the stolen car, he said.