Naive, gullible Columbus residents approved school levy. Let's repeal it.

Columbus schools Superintendent Angela Chapman talks to the media before the Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, school board meeting about the 7.7-mill levy voters passed on Tuesday. Standing with Chapman are (left to right) school board members Tina Pierce, Michael Cole, board President Jennifer Adair and member Eric Brown.

My budget has turned into the turnip. Let's repeal school levy.

I find it really strange that many of the local school levies just failed, but the outrageous November Columbus school levy passed?

I cannot believe that Columbus residents were that naive or gullible to pass that 7.7 mil levy. Did people not understand what that was going to do to the tax base, what it would add to your monthly/yearly taxes, especially with the property reassessments that were just completed, (which I feel are also totally unreasonable)?

Plus, just recently it has been mentioned that several years ago it was deemed unconstitutional to use tax dollars to fund schools? What happened to our elected officials fixing that?

I personally think there should be a recount of votes for the Columbus school levy. Maybe residents could push for an option to rescind that levy with the next election.

I am a senior citizen, and on a fixed income. I dislike that term “fixed income“ because even if you’re working, you still only have so much money to go around.

Do you know the saying, you can’t get blood out of the turnip? Well, my budget has turned into the turnip.

Jo Anne Jenkins, Galloway

Mar 15, 2024; Lewistown, Ohio, USA; Surrounded by community donations, Gov. Mike DeWine speaks to media inside the Indian Lake High School gym after a tornado struck the area the night before.

DeWine should remember that enablers of autocrats bring down democracies

Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Matt Dolan in the Republican Party primary for the U.S. Senate.

He supported Dolan, who at least has elected and legislative experience, over one openly MAGA candidate, and another who tried to make it harder to change Ohio’s Constitution and undermine last year’s Issue 1.

But the governor now will support the former president and the candidate he did not support in the primary.

His reasons? He is a Republican and he sees there is still plenty of room for politicians like him in the GOP.

I commend his optimism. However, I am reminded that it is the enablers of autocrats and worse that bring down democracies.

Toba Feldman, Columbus, Ohio

Jan 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; John Rutan, a local defense attorney, is running for Franklin County Prosecutor.

John Rutan not seeing reality I witnessed

Re "John Rutan, GOP county prosecutor nominee, slams 'stolen' elections, Dem opponent and more," March 21: John Rutan claims the recent elections were compromised. I seriously doubt it.

I signed on to work two recent election cycles precisely because I wanted to see for myself how votes are handled.

All workers must go through a training session. Procedures for checking each person’s credentials and eligibility are clearly spelled out and overseen by trained poll workers.

Poll workers accompany voters to cast their votes.

Others watch them put their ballots in the locked boxes that two people return to the board of elections when the polls close. Voters are counted. Their ballots are counted. The machines and poll workers double and triple check the numbers. All the equipment is delivered locked and returned the same way at the end of the day.

It may be possible for someone to beat the system, but after what I’ve witnessed, I find that highly unlikely.

We need more people running for office who can concede graciously when the voters don’t choose them.

Kathryn Haueisen, Reynoldsburg

We don't need more oil

Re “What influences gas prices?” March 21: The recent letter from the executive director of the Ohio Natural Energy Institute ignores a huge downside consequence of increased oil production.

The Earth is steadily warming because the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas, gasoline, and diesel) emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Unless and until those emissions are seriously curtailed, the climate-change problems being foisted upon future generations will be even worse than it is now.

The adverse consequences of a warming planet are already evident and could eventually become unmanageable.

Unfortunately, Ohio’s energy policy heavily favors fossil fuels over carbon-free renewable energy. More should be done to promote solar and wind projects, the true “natural energy” sources, or to at least afford them a level playing field to compete with the powerful oil and gas industry.

Joe Winner, Columbus

