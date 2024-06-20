Nail-biter in Virginia's Fifth District continues: Victor not yet declared in primary

Virginia's Fifth District Congressional race still has not been called, nearly two days after the primary election took place.

With mail-in ballots trickling in that were post-marked by election day and outstanding provisionals still to be reviewed, Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Bob Good has slightly narrowed state Sen. John McGuire's few-hundred vote lead as of Thursday morning, from 315 votes separating the two as of midnight Wednesday morning, to 312 votes Thursday.

McGuire is still ahead of the incumbent Good as the fiercely fought primary race continues to inch toward a photo finish. It's close enough to trigger a state-funded recount, if Good requested one.

But there are still more ballots to count.

And Good signaled that he will not conceded until every vote has been counted, in a post on X Wednesday.

"This race remains too close to call. We are in a period where the law provides a process for evaluating the accuracy of all the vote totals from election day to ensure everyone can have full confidence in the certified results," he wrote. "Provisional ballots and mail-in ballots are also still to be counted. We are asking for full transparency from the officials involved and patience from the people of the Fifth District over the coming weeks as the certification of results is completed. We believe we can still prevail."

McGuire's campaign did not respond to request for comment on Thursday, but the candidate's message to voters in the District early Wednesday morning held a victorious tone.

"There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory," McGuire said.

As of 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 62,466 ballots had been counted with 50.25% cast for McGuire and 49.75% cast for Good. Of those counted, 10,834 had been cast during early voting and 3,502 had been mailed absentee, according to the Virginia Board of Elections. Nineteen out of 24 localities in the Fifth District still had just one more precinct each, left to report its vote totals as of Thursday morning.

Though the winner of the primary is expected to win the Congressional seat in November in the staunchly conservative Fifth District, he will face Gloria Witt, the Democratic challenger who won her primary on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia's Fifth District Congressional race has not yet been called