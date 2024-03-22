Nagelsmann: Injured Neuer still No.1 at Euros, Mittelstädt debut

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is still planning on Manuel Neuer as number one goalkeeper for the European Championship, even though the Bayern Munich captain has been ruled out of friendly matches against France and the Netherlands.

"The decision doesn't change because of a torn muscle fibre," Nagelsmann told a news conference in Lyon on Friday ahead of Saturday's clash with France.

"It's only a minor injury, he won't be out for eight months."

The 37-year-old Neuer was due to make his Germany comeback in Lyon having broken his leg after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, he injured his thigh in training and will also miss Tuesday's home game with the Dutch.

Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona will now play at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon and in Frankfurt.

"I'm glad that we have two world-class goalkeepers. Marc has the chance right now," added Nagelsmann.

Neuer, a 2014 world champion, now only has friendlies against Ukraine and Greece in June before the home Euros begin on June 14.

Nagelsmann named most of his team to play France. VfB Stuttgart left back Maximilian Mittelstädt will make his debut while Arsenal's Kai Havertz is set to play up front ahead of captain Ilkay Gündogan, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

The coach already hinted previously that returning midfielder Toni Kroos as well as centre backs Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger would play.

Joshua Kimmich is set to operate at right back, leaving one spot in midfield or a third centre back spare, unless he pairs Havertz with Niclas Füllkrug.

On 27-year-old Mittelstädt, Nagelsmann said: "He is strong defensively and when attacking. He will start at left back."