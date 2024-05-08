NAFOA Recognizes Indigenous Excellence: Lummi Tribal Council Member and Others Honored at Annual Leadership Awards Ceremony

The Native American Finance Officers Association, or NAFOA, late last month granted its annual leadership awards in a ceremony at its Annual Conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Awards included recognition for best educational programming, government impact deals, tribal leader of the year, and more.

Tribal Leader of the Year Award was granted to Lummi tribal council member Nickolaus Lewis (Juts-kadim’) of the Lummi Nation Tribe in Washington State. “As a Lummi tribal council member and Chairman of the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, Lewis has demonstrated outstanding leadership in governance and healthcare,” according to NaFOA. “ A U.S. Navy veteran and devoted father, Lewis upholds his family's tradition of service with profound dedication. His initiatives tackling homelessness and pioneering probation reforms underscore his commitment to enhancing the well-being of his community.”

Misty Secena, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, was this year’s recipient of the 2024 Executive of the Year Award for her role as the Tribe’s Chief Financial Officer.

Dawson Her Many Horses, Managing Director and Head of Native American Banking at Wells Fargo, was granted the Honorary Leadership Award for his “longstanding commitment to advancing tribal economic development.”

The Business Impact Deal of the Year Award acknowledged initiatives driving significant economic growth for tribes and Indian Country. This year's recipient wa the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, recognized for their shared acquisition of the Major League Soccer franchise, San Diego FC, alongside entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour.

To read about other awardees, visit www.nafoa.org.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net