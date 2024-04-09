Nadine Arslanian Menendez seeks to delay federal trial, citing recent medical diagnosis

Nadine Arslanian Menendez, the wife of Sen. Bob Menendez and his co-defendant in a forthcoming federal bribery and corruption trial, is asking for the trial to be postponed because she was "recently diagnosed with a serious medical condition," according to a letter from her attorney to Judge Sidney Stein.

The letter, dated April 9, notes that the condition means she will need a "surgical procedure in the next four to six weeks as well as possibly significant follow-up and recovery treatment."

"Given her medical circumstances, Ms. Menendez is not able to assist her counsel in preparing for trial in the next four weeks. Nor would Ms. Menendez be in a physical or psychological condition to participate in a six-week trialbeginning on May 6, 2024," attorney David Schertler wrote.

Schertler went on to say that she is asking for a status hearing in eight weeks so that she can provide an "update on her medical condition and treatment plan and on a feasible timetable for rescheduling her trial date."

Request filed days after attorneys withdraw

This comes just days after Schertler and other members of his firm withdrew as counsel for Arslanian.

Arslanian appeared before Stein last month after the government made it clear her attorneys could be called to the stand as witnesses against her and her co-defendants and agreed to keep them as counsel.

Schertler, Danny Onorato and Paola Pinto, could be called because their of personal knowledge of certain facts that the government has alleged are relevant.

During the March 21 hearing, Arslanian waived her right to conflict free representation, "on the condition that her counsel and the governments counsel agree to a stipulation on or before April 4.

A day after the deadline, attorneys Schertler, Onorato, Pinto and Mark MacDougall, withdrew as counsel in a letter that said the "circumstances associated with the withdrawal of undersigned counsel for Ms. Menendez are set forth in the accompanying Sealed Declaration of undersigned."

Arslanian hired the firm in January using pro hac vice, a process that allows her to bring in an attorney who is not bar-certified in the state where the trial is taking place.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Nadine Menendez, wife of Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

"The Government believes that Schertler participated in, among other things, relevant conversations with you and counsel for your co-defendants Robert Menendez and Wael Hana," court documents said.

The conversations included such topics as the nature and purpose of the payments co-defendant Uribe made for a Mercedes-Benz that Nadine Menendez received, the nature of payments Hana made towards Nadine Menendez's mortgage, and the purpose of repayment for both.

There is also a question of communications Nadine Menendez had with Schertler regarding a presentation he made to the United States Attorney's Office on Aug. 11, 2023, the purpose of that presentation, and communication he had with counsel for Nadine and Bob Menendez.

What has already happened in the case?

Her co-defendants include her husband, Menendez, and New Jersey businessmen, Wael Hana and North Jersey developer Fred Daibes. The third, Jose Uribe, recently flipped his not guilty plea to guilty and agreed to cooperate.

The newest superseding indictment — up to 18 counts from four — added new charges for the senator, his wife, Hana and Daibes including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice and alleged that Menendez was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

The indictment includes allegations that Arslanian received a car paid for by co-defendants Hana and Uribe in 2019. She totaled her previous car in December 2018 when her vehicle hit and killed pedestrian Richard Koop on a Bogota street.

She did not call the police for nearly five minutes after the initial incident. She has displayed a habit of calling the police to her home.

The defendants in the federal corruption case face 18 counts brought by federal prosecutors, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, amid allegations that Menendez, the senator, was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

Menendez and his wife allegedly received, among other things, cash, gold bars and the luxury car in exchange for using his political influence.

Arslanian and Menendez uhave requested separate trials on the grounds that a joint trial could "compromise a specific trial right of one of the defendants, or prevent the jury from making a reliable judgement about guilt or innocence."

Those filings said Menendez's testimony at his trial "could include revealing confidential marital communications" with Nadine Menendez that she wishes to keep confidential in her case.

