Nadal, Federer try to reach fourth round of US Open

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot from Mikhail Youzhny, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) — While upsets have scrambled one half of the U.S. Open men's bracket, everything is mostly as expected on the other side.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to keep it that way Saturday.

The two favorites are back in action with third-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women's No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina also try to advance to the fourth round and keep alive their hopes of owning the No. 1 ranking after the year's final major tournament.

Federer faces No. 31 Feliciano Lopez in a night match. The five-time U.S. Open champion has won all 12 meetings but hasn't played his top tennis yet in this tournament. He's played consecutive five-setters to open a major tournament for the first time.

Top-ranked Nadal plays Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

___

