Nacogdoches Police: 3 arrested following investigation into massage parlors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department served search warrants on two massage parlors on Thursday, resulting in three arrests.

According to Nacogdoches PD, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nacogdoches PD officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety served search warrants on two massage parlors located in the 1300 and 3200 blocks of North University Drive.

Officials said that during the service of the warrants, three suspects who worked at the parlors were arrested. Nacogdoches PD reported that Mona Ma, 56 of Katy, and Xuefang Wu, 52 of Nacogdoches, were both arrested for indecent assault and Shuwen Xu, 54 of Nacogdoches, was arrested for indecent assault and prostitution.

Nacogdoches Police at the massage parlor’s, courtesy of the Nacogdoches Police Department

The three suspects were taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Nacogdoches PD said that the warrants were the result of an investigation that stemmed from complaints made by citizens in the community and that they were assisted by DPS, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the Nacogdoches County District and County Attorney’s Offices, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches City Departments, Unbound Now and the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.

