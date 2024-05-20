Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office stepping up traffic enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that they’ll be stepping up their traffic enforcement inside the county.

Hawkins residents raise concerns after police officer fatally shoots barking dog

According to the sheriff’s office, they’ll be increasing their traffic law enforcement on two U.S. Highways, US 259 and US 59.

The two roads, which run north and south through Nacogdoches County, will see an increased law enforcement presence going forward in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities and crashes.

“Deputies will be patrolling these areas in order to impact the number of drivers who may be traveling without seatbelts or committing other safety violations as part of a Texas Department of Public Safety effort to reduce fatal and serious crashes along these roadways.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.