Nacogdoches Azalea Garden seeing earlier season this year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Spring weather is here and it’s causing plants to bloom early. This is causing concerns about how long Nacogdoches azaleas will stay this season.

11-year-old breaks junior waterbody largemouth bass record with over 13 pound catch

In Nacogdoches, the Ruby M. Mize Garden, Texas’s largest azalea garden, is already seeing blooms. Peak season is usually mid-March and mid-April depending on the weather, but this year’s show is a bit early. The garden is a major tourist attraction, and Stephen F. Austin State University Gardens said that by April the azaleas may be gone.

“I was looking at pictures over the past few years and we are early, we are a little bit earlier, I usually say around the end of March, 1st of April, but it looks like to me will come in late March and kind of be at peak,” said dr. Dave Creech, director of SFA Gardens.

The SFA Gardens said to keep the azaleas a bit longer they would need a moderately cool spring without horrendous rains.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.