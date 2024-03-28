NACC set to receive $1M from NYPA power proceeds

Mar. 28—The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center has been awarded $1 million in New York Power Authority power proceeds funding toward its restoration.

The $8.5 million restoration project includes upgrading the NACC's Legacy Theatre, restrooms, and energy infrastructure. The work is also being supported by a $4 million capital grant from the Regional Economic Community Assistance Program, managed by Empire State Development.

Also awarded funds is Irish Welding in Buffalo, receiving $87,000. The NYPA Board of Trustees awarded low-cost hydropower allocations of 750 kW to Buffalo Games and 210 kW to Mayer Brothers for expansion projects.

"I'd like to thank NYPA and Governor Hochul for their continued support for economic development and their focus on our great Niagara Arts & Cultural Center," said Assemblymember Angelo Morinello. "This grant will assist in preserving this historic building and promote the Arts."

Power proceeds funding awards are possible through net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated by the Robert Moses Hydroelectric Station.