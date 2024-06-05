NAACP withdraws from West End TIF board, blasts 'reprehensible' treatment

The Louisville branch of the NAACP has withdrawn from the board overseeing the massive tax increment financing district in Louisville’s West End, saying it was targeted for asking questions.

The move leaves the West End Opportunity Partnership, tasked with helping spur economic revitalization in Louisville’s West End neighborhoods, without an original member designated to serve on the board by the state law that created it.

"We find the total disregard for the NAACP, its policies, and its positions so reprehensible that we can not work with and be a part of an organization whose governance and board control are questionable and by its actions thinks so little of the NAACP,” Raoul Cunningham, president of the Louisville NAACP branch, said in a letter to the board announcing the withdrawal.

The dispute centers on a rule change the board made in September 2023 that requires organizations to submit two nominees when a seat is vacated, a change Cunningham said was meant to get Dunlap off the board.

The neighborhoods supported by the West End Opportunity Partnership, which will ensure local tax dollars are funneled into West End neighborhoods for development opportunities.

Board leadership has said the rule was necessary for the board to have a choice in determining its membership.

Cunningham, meanwhile, said in an interview Tuesday that he believes the rule change was an effort to oust the NAACP representative because she too often asked challenging questions of leadership, on topics ranging from the budget to a search for a permanent CEO to how items were added to agendas.

Jeana Dunlap, an urbanist and strategic advisor who formerly worked for Louisville Metro Government, has served as the NAACP representative on the board since its inception and at one point, was its vice chair. She did not immediately reply Tuesday to a request for comment.

Cunningham said Interim Board President and CEO Laura Douglas asked him on more than one occasion to nominate someone else to the TIF board when the time came.

"When we asked why, she stated that Ms. Dunlap was disruptive," Cunningham said. “We saw no disruption. Questions were asked, but no disruption occurred."

In a statement Tuesday, Douglas said the vacated seat will be filled, per state law requirements, by an entity that is "located in or has a history of service to" the West End. She did not respond to a reporter's questions about Dunlap.

"As a renowned and esteemed civil rights organization, their involvement on our board was highly valued," Douglas said of the NAACP in a statement Tuesday. "We respect the NAACP's decision to depart from The Partnership's board, opting not to fulfill this essential duty."

In prior news releases, Douglas said the bylaw change set up a process "that is equitable and honors the decision-making authority of the Board regarding nominations and elections."

Cunningham said the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the county’s oldest civil rights organization, is committed to independence and pushed back at the idea that the organization can't select the representative it believes is most qualified.

Dunlap's term expired last summer and since then, the NAACP declined to provide two nominees.

“I think it's important that the public understands the NAACP feels that we have principles, policies, and we chose an individual who could carry out those principles and policies serving as the representative," he said. "We don’t think any other individual or entity has a right to select who we send to represent us.”

The law that created the 21-seat board and associated TIF district named seven institutions, including the NAACP, whose initial member would be appointed by the governor. The law tasked the TIF board with filling those seats as they were vacated or as terms expired.

The bylaw change in September 2023 that added the two-nominee requirement applies to only those seats.

Board leadership further sought to codify the change when Douglas took the matter to Frankfort, asking Sen. Denise Harper Angel to sponsor a bill, Senate Bill 259, which passed in the 2024 General Assembly.

The amendment to the original TIF board statute went beyond the September 2023 bylaw change by allowing the partnership to boot institutions that don’t follow the rule.

Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, which was overridden, and noted it gave the partnership board the ability to remove an institution that statute placed on the board.

“The bill could allow outside influences or organizations to take control of the board,” he wrote in his veto message.

Douglas previously stressed that all board members need to abide by the bylaws and exceptions can’t be made.

“As in any other organization grounded by governing bylaws, no member is exempt from compliance,” Douglas said in a news release earlier this year. “That would be inequitable, inconsistent, and undermine the integrity of the board.”

The board, a public corporation about to start its fourth year of existence, has faced internal and external transparency and trust concerns as it works toward managing tax funds that may flow from the TIF district over its 20-year lifespan.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: NAACP blasts 'reprehensible' treatment by West End TIF board