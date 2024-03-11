NAACP is urging Black student-athletes to 'reconsider' Florida universities. Here's why

Last year, the NAACP warned people of color that Florida wasn't safe for Black Americans, going as far as issuing a travel advisory for the Sunshine State after Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in an "all-out attack on Black Americans, accurate Black history, voting rights, members of the LGBTQ+community, immigrants, women's reproductive rights, and free speech, while simultaneously embracing a culture of fear, bullying, and intimidation by public officials," the group claims.

Now the civil rights organization is calling on Black student-athletes to boycott Florida universities after the University of Florida announced weeks ago that it was eliminated all of its positions relating to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The move comes a year after DeSantis signed a bill that almost completely blocks public colleges and universities from using state and federal funds on DEI programs.

UF eliminates DEI positions

The head of NAACP, Derrick Johnson, sent a letter on Monday to current and prospective student-athletes of the National Collegiate Athletic Association that urged them to "reconsider any potential decision to attend, and compete at a predominantly white institution in the state of Florida."

"Florida's rampant anti-Black policies are a direct threat to the advancement of our young people and their ability to compete in a global economy. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount ensuring equitable and effective educational outcomes," said Johnson in the letter.

"The value Black, and other college athletes bring to large universities is unmatched. If these institutions are unable to completely invest in those athletes, it's time they take their talents elsewhere. The NAACP will remain unwavering in our efforts to hold Governor Ron DeSantis, and all oppressive elected officials accountable for their attempts to unravel our democracy."

Why are Florida universities eliminating DEI positions?

A bill passed last year, SB 266, effectively bars Florida schools, colleges and universities from spending state or federal funds to promote, support or maintain programs that "advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism.”

How gender and race are taught on Florida campuses will be restricted under the new law. It requires university officials to review any lessons “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political and economic inequities.”

Critics are concerned that the new law could dissuade students from enrolling in Florida universities.

"We're already starting to see a brain drain from our state institutions," Matthew Lata, a professor at Florida State University’s College of Music, told the Tallahassee Democrat in April.

What does DEI mean?

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. Studies by McKinsey & Company, a business focused on accelerating sustainable and inclusive growth, show that there are “clear correlations” between diversity and business performance.

In its latest “Diversity Wins” report, the company showed that analysis of 2019 data indicated that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity within executive teams were 25% more likely than companies in the fourth quartile to have above-average profitability (up from 21% in 2017 and 15% in 2014).

What is DEI in education?

In education, DEI typically refers to strategies, policies and practices that provide all students equal access to educational opportunities, regardless of their background, identity or abilities.

When put into practice, implementing DEI strategies in education can include updating curriculum to reflect diverse perspectives, providing teachers with training on bias and cultural competency and making efforts to increase diversity among staff. Creating an educational environment where all students can succeed is the overall goal.

What are diversity, equity and inclusion programs?

DEI-related programs in education can vary significantly from one institution to another. They can touch on everything from the hiring process to enrollment and even how curriculum is shaped.

Here are some common examples of DEI-related programs:

Diversity training for educators – Many schools and universities have started providing diversity and inclusion training for teachers, professors and other staff, which often includes instruction on understanding bias, promoting cultural competency and teaching in a way that respects and addresses the needs of students from diverse backgrounds.

Strategies for increasing diverse representation – The American Council on Education has outlined strategies for increasing representation in hiring practices.

Support services – Some schools provide additional support services for marginalized or disadvantaged groups, such as tutoring programs, counseling services and resources for students with disabilities.

In higher education, the new law could affect programs that recruit and retain students and faculty from underrepresented backgrounds, and even DEI-related courses.

