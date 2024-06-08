NAACP, others join together to discuss voter turnout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Branch of the NAACP is hosting a community forum on voter turnout on Saturday, June 8.

The forum will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center, Building A, 9050 Viscount.

Other organizations that will be participating include: the El Paso County Elections Department; the League of Women Voters; League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); and El Paso Community College.

The purpose of the forum is to educate and inform the community about the importance of voter turnout and registration, according to news release.

“Every election cycle sees a heightened interest in registering voters. However, that’s only the first step in increasing voter turnout. Our department likes to encourage voters to complete the three simple steps when it comes to elections, ‘Register, Research, Remember to Vote,’” said Lisa Wise, El Paso County Elections administrator.

This forum is being conducted to inform, educate, and equip El Paso County voters with the knowledge that they need to understand how important their vote is and why showing up to the polls is so important, according to a news release announcing the event.

“Our goal is not to tell voters who to vote for but to show how important each and every vote is in each and every election” says Carl Dwyer, president of the El Paso NAACP Branch.

Information: naacpelpaso@yahoo.com

