NAACP 'Know Your Rights' event focuses on cannabis, gun rights, gerrymandering

The Portage County NAACP hosted a "Know Your Rights" presentation that included Iris Meltzer of the League of Women Voters of Kent; Jason Mack, counselor; Myia Sanders of King Kennedy Community Center; Steve Michniak of the Portage County Prosecutor's Office; and Renee Romine and Kathy Kerns of Portage County NAACP.

Iris Meltzer of the League of Women Voters of Kent was among the speakers at the Portage County NAACP and League of Women Voters' Know Your Rights program in Ravenna. Meltzer spoke to Portage County residents about the group's latest effort to end gerrymandering in Ohio. The March 21 event's featured speaker, Steve Michniak of the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, focused on two issues that have generated a lot of confusion in the community − the new adult cannabis law and individual gun rights. The program was held at the King Kennedy Community Center in Ravenna.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: NAACP 'Know Your Rights' event focuses on cannabis, gun rights