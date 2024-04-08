N.Y. Pediatrician Was Trying to 'Secure' Door When She Was 'Thrown' from Moving Trailer, Daughter Says

A spokesperson for the New York State Police tells PEOPLE the woman's oldest daughter said the family was headed to an Airbnb when the deadly incident occurred

Monika Woroniecka/Facebook Dr. Monika I. Woroniecka, who died after falling from a moving vehicle on April 6, 2024

The oldest daughter of Dr. Monika I. Woroniecka said her mother was trying to close the door to their Airstream trailer when she was "thrown" from the moving vehicle, according to a spokesperson for New York State Police

Police said the daughter said the family was headed to an Airbnb in Cape Vincent, and had stopped to get ice cream shortly before the deadly incident

Dr. Woroniecka “struck her head on the shoulder of the roadway” after being ejected from the vehicle, the NYSP previously said

The daughter of the New York pediatrician who died after falling out of a moving vehicle said her mother was attempting to close a door when she was fatally injured, according to police.

Dr. Monika I. Woroniecka, 58, was in a 2024 Airstream trailer traveling down State Route 12E on April 6 when the passenger door of the trailer swung open and she was “thrown” from the trailer, New York State Police previously said in a press release.

Woroniecka’s oldest daughter told police “the family was headed to an Airbnb in Cape Vincent” and had “stopped at the Stewart’s gas station in the Village of Brownville for ice cream” prior to the crash, a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Helena and her mother “decided to ride the last 20 minutes of the trip in the Airstream," per police.

Helena claimed she was on a bed in the back of the camper when her mom was "thrown from the Airstream" while trying to secure the passenger side door of the camper, according to the spokesperson.

Woroniecka “struck her head on the shoulder of the roadway” after being ejected from the vehicle, the NYSP said in its original release. She was transported to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where she later died.

Originally from Poland, Woroniecka was a children’s allergy and immunology specialist with Stony Brook Medicine, where she had worked since the early 2000s, according to her medical profile.

“Dr. Woroniecka’s native language is Polish, draws Polish-speaking families from far distances,” Dr. Woroniecka’s profile says. “[She] likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends.”

In a statement, Stony Brook Medicine said the company “is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our esteemed colleagues,” according to NBC affiliate WNBC-TV.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues affected by this heartbreaking event,” they added.

Stony Brook Medicine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



