ChatGPT has changed the game for how ordinary people regard and interact with AI, and today its creator announced a new, major enterprise customer that it hopes will be a signal of how a similar effect could play out in the world of work. PwC, the management consulting giant, has signed on as a customer of OpenAI’s enterprise tier, the AI company’s biggest customer to date, covering 100,000 users. Alongside that, PwC will become OpenAI’s first partner for selling the enterprise edition on to other businesses.