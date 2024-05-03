N.J. says 'yes' to money for special needs playground in Monroe Twp.

MONROE TWP. — An expansion in state grants for “all-inclusive” playgrounds means the township can move ahead this year with its own project, Finn’s Friends Park, behind the Pfeiffer Community Center.

Monroe is getting $750,000 from the state Green Acres Program and adding $250,000 of its own money. The Department of Environmental Protection announced the grant in late April.

Finn’s Friends Park was a project suggested by Finn’s Friends, a local nonprofit formed to raise awareness about autism. The “Finn” in the title is the young son of the founder, Tony Iovino.

The park will be built on a field behind Pfeiffer Community Center at 301 Blue Bell Road in Williamstown.

Currently, there are no inclusive playgrounds in Gloucester County. Such parks are meant for use by adults with disabilities, as well as children. Monroe wants the park completed by late 2025.

Finn's Friends Park will be built here behind the Pfeiffer Community Center building at 301 South Blue Bell Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County. The park design opens to use by children with disabilities, per the Jake's Law Playground model. PHOTO: May 2, 2024.

"We are appreciative of the Green Acres award and very pleased that our application was so favorably received,” Mayor Gregory Wolfe on Thursday said. “This money will allow us to develop an all-inclusive playground that will be completely accessible for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities, thus providing the public with the opportunity to engage in active recreation.”

The mayor said the township decided to seek a state grant after an approach from Iovino last June. Triad Associates put together the application. The grant approval came just ahead of the nonprofit’s annual autism awareness event at the community center on April 27.

A diagram for the future Finn's Friends Park at the Pfeiffer Community Center at 301 Blue Bell Road in Monroe Twp., Gloucester County. The playground is intended to be user-friendly for people with disabilities. PHOTO: May 2, 2024.

Wolfe said Finn’s Friends has committed to raise money for maintenance and additional work.

In New Jersey, the idea of making all-inclusive playgrounds more available crystallized in passage in 2018 of “Jake’s Law.” One of its provisions gives approval priority to applications made to Green Acres for money to construct such playgrounds.

The title of the law is a reference to “Jake’s Place,” a playground that opened in 2011 in Cherry Hill Township. “Jake” was Jake Cummings-Nasto, who died at age 2 from a heart condition. Jake’s Place since then has become a template for all-inclusive playground projects.

Washington Township also received $750,000 in April for its own proposed Jake’s Place-model playground. Its project would go into Washington Lake Park on Hurfville-Crosskeys Road.

