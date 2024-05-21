N.J. man throws bleach in mechanic’s eyes during dispute: report

A 33-year-old New Jersey man is accused of throwing bleach into a mechanic’s eyes during a spat involving the suspect’s girlfriend.

Alonge Jones, from Hackensack, N.J., confronted the victim at an auto repair shop on Rochelle Avenue last week, according to ABC News. He allegedly accused the victim of touching his girlfriend when she brought her automobile in for service a day earlier. Authorities said the mechanic and the woman were involved in a confrontation.

The shop’s owner claimed the mechanic and the woman know each other well and went for a test drive in her car, which needed brakework. The owner couldn’t speak to allegations regarding the woman’s interactions with the mechanic, who reported blurry vision in his right eye after the alleged attack.

Jones is also accused of smashing a windshield during his alleged May 15 tirade, according to NJ.Com. The incident was reportedly taped by survellance cameras.

Jones faces an aggravated assault charge. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t responded to a request for further information.