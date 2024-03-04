N.J. man charged with attacking vehicles, police officers

Mar. 4—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say punched passing vehicles, chased passing vehicles, followed street walkers and assaulted several police officers on Saturday.

Christian Darryl Roldan, 31, of Elizabeth, N.J., was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance and/or alcohol when he was arrested in the area of 526 S. Main St. after 7 p.m., according to court records.

Police responded to the area on a report a man, identified as Roldan, punched and smashed a glass door at a store and attempted to assault a bystander, court records say.

The bystander took refuge inside the store claiming Roldan allegedly followed and attempted to attack him while walking on South Main Street.

While police were at the scene, two motorists reported Roldan punched their vehicles and attempted to open the car doors, court records say.

One of the vehicles had a toddler fastened in a rear seat, police reported.

Police noted Roldan was highly intoxicated and exhibited severe mood swings and had apparent hallucinations and paranoia.

Roldan allegedly attempted to wipe his blood on officers, struck an officer's face with his elbow and spat at several officers.

Roldan was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on three counts of assault upon a law enforcement officers, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. Roldan was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.