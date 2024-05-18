In-N-Out faces another hurdle in the battle for a Beaverton restaurant

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In-N-Out Burger has reached another bump in the road in its attempt to open a new restaurant in Beaverton.

Here’s the rundown: The cult-favorite fast food chain known for its “animal style” burgers and marathon lines is eyeing a spot at the intersection of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 107th Avenue, near Chick-fil-A. Significant progress was made on that plan after the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals remanded a 2022 decision to reject In-N-Out’s application.

The application was denied on grounds that the proposal did not comply with the site’s zoning, and the LUBA decision meant the county hearings officer would need to reconsider and further justify his reasons for rejecting the application.

On April 16, the hearings officer reversed his decision and approved the application, contingent upon In-N-Out meeting a laundry list of conditions, including annexation into the city of Beaverton for utility services and the development of a traffic management plan with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation and the city of Beaverton.

The newest wrinkle: Interested parties had until May 7 to appeal the hearing officer’s decision to approve In-N-Out’s application. On May 6, a Notice of Intent to Appeal was filed by a Beaverton resident.

