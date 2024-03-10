In-N-Out coming to Lebanon

Mar. 9—A beloved fast-food chain founded on the West Coast is coming to Lebanon.

"While In-N-Out is a fast-food restaurant, it is not a typical fast-food restaurant," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "It's an iconic brand that's loved by millions of people. Their values fit Middle Tennessee values."

The location on South Hartmann Drive would be In-N-Out's first location in Tennessee, and the first location east of Texas.

"In-N-Out started talking to us last year about coming to Lebanon, and they're really excited about it," Bell said. "They consider this to be their easternmost location. This is near Interstate 40, which is high visibility and a major interstate. They are actually adding to their parking lot because they expect this to be a regional location."

The restaurant's site plan will be reviewed by the Lebanon Planning Commission on March 26. The proposed site plan includes a 3,885-square-foot building with a drive-thru and parking lot.

"The property is already zoned commercial, and the site plan does come under the planning commission's authority," Bell said. "I think they'll take a good look at it, and I hope they approve it. Once it's approved, they'll move on to the engineering process, but it's straightforward."

The announcement comes on the heels of another popular fast-food chain that arrived in Lebanon in 2022: Whataburger.

"(When in Phoenix), we passed an exit and there was a sign that said Whataburger and In-N-Out were on the same exit," Bell said. "I just thought that it is so cool that that area of the country had both of those brands that people think so much of and wouldn't it be great if we were going to do something like that in Lebanon, and here it is."

Bell said that having both iconic brands in Lebanon is something to be excited about.

"(Economic development director) Sara Haston and I are working hard to get full-service, sit-down restaurants here," Bell said. "We know that's what people want. That's what people ask for from us every day. But having In-N-Out here is a great thing. It is a great company that holds the same values as we do here. It's a company that invests in its employees, and it's going to be a great addition to our city."

Bell said that the potential Lebanon In-N-Out location is in the very early stages, and that the city does not currently have a timeline on construction.