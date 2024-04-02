N.C. woman wins early birthday gift from lottery drawing

Irma Richardson of Winston-Salem, N.C., won a lottery prize worth $25,000 for life just weeks before her 60th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she received the perfect early present for her 60th birthday: a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life.

Irma Richardson of Winston-Salem told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket for Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing online.

"I love Online Play, I've been doing it since it first came here," Richardson said.

She ended up matching all five white balls in the drawing, earning a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life.

The player said her reaction to seeing the results online caused her husband to become concerned.

"I think he thought I saw something crawling on the ground or something," she laughed. "He was like, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Richardson said the prize came at the perfect time: just weeks before her 60th birthday.

"This is a very nice early birthday present," Richardson said.

She said her prize money will come in useful in the future.

"I'm only a few years from retirement so this is very nice to have," she said. "I'm just glad to be here."