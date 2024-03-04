N.C. mother arrested in North Georgia after twin 4-year-olds were found dead, officials say

A woman is behind bars after officials say she killed her twin four-year-old sons.

Cherokee County, North Carolina sheriff officials said on Saturday deputies received a 911 call from a home at Gooseberry Road in Murphy, North Carolina.

According to the investigation, a man arrived at the home of his separated wife, Genevieve Ellen Springer, to get custody of his four-year-old twin sons around 10 a.m. Saturday. When he went inside the home, officials said he found the bodies of his twin sons.

At the time, Springer, the twin’s mother, was hospitalized in Union County, Georgia. Officials did not say why she was in the hospital.

Springer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and taken into custody after she was discharged from the hospital. She was taken to Cherokee County, North Carolina to answer for her charges.

Investigators determined that since the last time the father saw the twin boys alive was Feb. 26, the time of death would have taken place between then and Saturday. Officials added that autopsies would be performed to help narrow down the date and time of the twins’ death.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

