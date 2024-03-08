N.C. man wins $100,000 lottery prize three years after $200,000 win

Alexandro Acevedo won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $200,000 in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously collecting a $200,000 jackpot in 2021.

Alexandro Acevedo of Monroe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought his $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe and was stunned to scratch off the $100,000 prize.

"I couldn't believe it," Acevedo recalled. "I was like, 'No way.' It feels great."

He said his disbelief was compounded by the fact that he previously had won $200,000 from a Bigger $pin scratch-off ticket in September 2021.

"After I won, I told my mother-in-law, 'Guess what? I did it again,'" Acevedo said.

Acevedo, who spent some of his first round of winnings on a trip to Disney World with his daughters, said another vacation might be in his family's future.

"That last trip was fun," he said. "Maybe we'll do it again."