N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped into a convenience store to buy a hot dog and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Franklin Bracey of Lincolnton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to Jerry's One Stop in Iron Station to buy a hot dog, and while in the store he decided to buy a $10 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket.
"I scratched it in my car," Bracey said. "My first thought was just, 'No way.'"
Bracey's ticket revealed a $1 million prize.
"It blew my mind," he said.
Bracey said he rushed home to tell his girlfriend about his good luck.
"First thing I said was, 'Baby, sit down,'" he laughed.
The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.
"I've never won anything over $100 before," he said.