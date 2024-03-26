N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize

Franklin Bracey stopped at a convenience store for a hot dog and scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped into a convenience store to buy a hot dog and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Franklin Bracey of Lincolnton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to Jerry's One Stop in Iron Station to buy a hot dog, and while in the store he decided to buy a $10 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I scratched it in my car," Bracey said. "My first thought was just, 'No way.'"

Bracey's ticket revealed a $1 million prize.

"It blew my mind," he said.

Bracey said he rushed home to tell his girlfriend about his good luck.

"First thing I said was, 'Baby, sit down,'" he laughed.

The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.

"I've never won anything over $100 before," he said.