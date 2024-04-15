N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize

A North Carolina man stopped for gas and ended up winning a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped for gas and ended up winning a $200,000 lottery prize he plans to use to fund his daughter's education.

Bobby Coleman. of Kenly. told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped for gas at the Oasis station on South Church Street in Kenly and decided to buy a $5 Bankroll scratch-off lottery ticket.

Coleman said he was stunned to reveal a $200,000 top prize.

"It really still hasn't hit me yet," he said.

He said he selected the Bankroll ticket because he hadn't seen it before.

"I like playing the new tickets," Coleman said.

The winner said he already has plans for his prize money.

"I can use this for my daughter's education," he said.

Coleman said some of the money will also likely go toward home repairs.