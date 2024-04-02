N.C. considers permanent rules for Jockey’s Ridge after protections stripped

NAGS HEAD — Temporary protections are currently in place for Jockey’s Ridge State Park, home of the largest living sand dune system in the eastern United States, but those protections will be considered again next week in Raleigh.

The Rules Review Commission will hold a special meeting both in person and virtually at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at 1711 New Hope Church Road in Raleigh to consider the 16 temporary rules the Coastal Resources Commission recently adopted, according to a meeting notice posted on its website.

The Coastal Resources Commission, which regulates development in North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties, saw 30 of its rules struck from state administrative code in early October following a state budget provision allowing a separate appointed body — the Rules Review Commission — to return the rules. When that group returned the rules, it effectively resulted in their elimination.

One of those rules designates Jockey’s Ridge as an “area of environmental concern,” or AEC, because it is a unique coastal geologic formation.

The Coastal Resources Commission in December adopted 16 emergency rules to address the struck rules it considers critical to its work, while a lawsuit is pending regarding the other rules.

In a special, virtual meeting on March 13, the Coastal Resources Commission unanimously approved 16 temporary rules that are essentially continuations of the emergency rules.

One of the critical rules is the Jockey’s Ridge designation, while another designates Permuda Island in Onslow County as “a significant coastal archaeological resource” AEC.

The other 14 rules are not as site-specific but cover topics including coastal energy development, permitting authority, processing Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) permits, review of major development and dredge and fill applications, standards for work plats and more.

During the public comment period for the temporary rules, which ended Feb. 22, there was a strong push on the Outer Banks by individual citizens, the Town of Nags Head and the nonprofit Friends of Jockey’s Ridge for people to submit comments about the importance of Jockey’s Ridge protections.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management received 239 public comments, all but 11 of which were “in support of restoring the temporary rules and the AEC status for Jockey’s Ridge,” according to a March 4 memorandum to the Coastal Resources Commission from Daniel Govoni, a policy analyst and federal consistency coordinator with the division.

The Division of Coastal Management carries out CAMA and other state laws related to the coast using the Coastal Resources Commission’s rules and serves as staff to the commission, according to its website.

“Three comments were neither for nor against the re-adoption of the temporary rules,” Govoni wrote in his memorandum, which noted that other comments were sent by Cedar Point Developers and five supporters.

Cedar Point Developers filed a lawsuit against the Coastal Resources Commission in January pertaining to the rules, according to Govoni’s memo.

The Division recommended restoring the 16 rules “that are critical to the Division’s operations,” Govoni wrote in his memo.

“These temporary rules address the RRC objections regarding ‘vague and ambiguous language,’ clarify procedures and definitions and include citations providing statutory authority,” he wrote. “The Division recommends addressing additional changes to the rule language in response to these comments during permanent rulemaking.”

___

Internal strife

During the March 13 Coastal Resources Commission meeting, continuing internal strife since several new members joined the board in November was apparent.

Newly appointed commission members James Jordan Hennessy of Kitty Hawk, who goes by his middle name, Stephen B. “Steve” King of Manteo and James “Robbie” Yates of Onslow County repeatedly pushed back on individual rules and the rules process.

Hennessy is known in Dare County for owning EJE Dredging Service, LLC, and for being a principal in Coastal Affordable Housing, LLC. Both companies have ongoing partnerships with the county.

At the meeting’s opening, Chair Renée Cahoon told “Hennessy and others” she had received their written questions and that she and the attorney would be responding and sharing those answers with all commission members.

In November, when the newly appointed members joined the commission, they immediately tried to unseat longtime Chair Cahoon.

Hennessy made a motion to defer the vote for chair until all commission members were present. But because a quorum was present, the commission was able to act on all agenda items.

In the 7-4 vote that reelected Cahoon on Nov. 13, Hennessy and Yates were among the four members who opposed. King and another new appointee, Steve Shuttleworth of Carolina Beach in New Hanover County, were the only members absent.

In the commission’s specially called Dec.13 meeting to adopt the 16 emergency rules, the vote was 9-3. Hennessy, Yates and Shuttleworth voted in opposition, according to meeting minutes.

Cahoon, who has been on the Coastal Resources Commission since 2002, explained in a January interview that the governor formerly appointed commission members and its chair. Since the state legislature changed the law concerning appointments last year, the commission now elects its chair from among its members. The governor now appoints six seats, the legislature appoints six seats and the state insurance commissioner appoints one seat.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey appointed Hennessy to his seat on the commission, which is for expertise in “coastal property owner or land development,” state records show.

Nine of the 13 Coastal Resources Commission members “must have experience in a particular area of expertise,” and there are also four at-large seats, according to the commission’s website.

Cahoon holds a seat for expertise in local government.

King, Yates and Shuttleworth are each legislative appointees to at-large seats.

Hennessy and Yates each had to read a “statement of economic interest” into the record at their inaugural November meeting regarding the State Ethics Commission’s findings of potential conflicts of interest. King was absent that meeting, but he also has an economic interest letter on file.

As a Dare County property owner and a dredge company owner, Hennessy “should exercise appropriate caution in the performance of his public duties should issues involving EJE Dredging Service, LLC, or any real estate or other entity in which he may own a financial interest come before the Commission for official action,” according to the Nov. 7 letter from the State Ethics Commission to Causey.

“The Coastal Resources Commission establishes policies for the N.C. Coastal Management Program and adopts implementing rules” for both CAMA and the state’s Dredge and Fill Act, according to the letter. “In addition, the Commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas, and certifies local land-use plans.”

Similar State Ethics Commission letters for King and Yates note that they each own property and have other financial interests in their respective coastal counties.

King is “a company official/member of King Capital II, a real estate investment limited liability company” and owns property in Dare County. Yates owns property in Onslow County and is the general manager of the National Automotive Group, which has dealerships in coastal counties.

Each letter advised caution if anything of financial interest to that member came before the commission.

“We did not find an actual conflict of interest but found the potential for a conflict of interest,” which does not prohibit service on the commission, the State Ethics Commission said in all the letters.