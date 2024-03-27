Will the N.C. coast see more terminal groins as erosion continues and sand gets scarcer?

People walk along the town's new terminal groin Friday July 22, 2022 at the north end that recently completed near 469 E. 3rd Street in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

During the middle of President Barack Obama's first term in office, North Carolina made one of the biggest changes to how it manages oceanfront development since the adoption of the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA).

State legislators approved a bill that softened North Carolina's long-standing prohibition on hardened structures along the beachfront except in very specific cases, such as to protect historic buildings. The legislation, Senate Bill 110, specifically allowed up to four "test" terminal groins − later increased to six − to be built along the coast. The controversial decision, reinforced by Gov. Bev Perdue allowing it to become law without her signature, ended a 30-year state ban and decades of discussion among property owners, coastal officials, environmentalists and scientists over the best way of dealing with shifting sands on inherently unstable barrier islands amid the need to protect often very expensive beachfront properties.

A dozen years later, how has the move impacted the N.C. coast? Or has it?

What is a terminal groin?

A terminal groin is a hardened structure placed at a right angle out from the beach into the ocean and is generally built close to an inlet or at other high-erosion area.

Unlike jetties, which are usually built in pairs on either side of a channel or inlet, terminal groins are low-slung structures designed to allow waves to pass over them. Groins also are often built of stone, which allows water to pass through them.

Terminal groins work by trapping sand that moves parallel to the beach in near-shore waters. The result is a build up of the beach on the updrift side of the groin. If enough sand is captured and held by the groin, the structure is often buried, becoming visually little more than a bump on the beach.

Why are they controversial?

By capturing sand that travels down the beach near to shore, a groin depletes the sand supply to the beach area immediately down-drift of the structure. In response, down-drift property owners often seek to install their own groins to counteract the increased erosion in front of their oceanfront homes, leading to a cascading effect of groin installation along the beach.

In effect, the groin is robbing sand from one part of the beach to help build up another part.

Those concerns prompted state regulators to enact North Carolina's hardened-structure ban in the 1980s.

But some coastal officials, backed by worried property owners, said the state’s existing erosion-control methods − namely expensive beach nourishment projects and ugly temporary sandbags − were ineffective, especially around inlets, and towns needed another “tool” in the beach-management toolbox to deal with disappearing beaches in high-erosion areas.

What's happened with terminal groins?

Two new terminal groins have been built since the law was changed last decade.

Bald Head Island built a terminal groin to help deal with chronic erosion woes along the west end of south beach. The groin was finished in 2016 after village residents approved an $18 million bond to finance the project.

Ocean Isle Beach started construction of its terminal groin on the island's eastern end to counteract chronic erosion woes tied to nearby Shallotte Inlet in late 2021. The Brunswick County town had initially won federal approval to build the groin in 2017, but the project was challenged by the National Audubon Society. The case was decided in the town's favor in early 2021.

The $11 million project, originally estimated to cost around $9.5 million, was funded through a special town account to pay for beach projects and a portion of Ocean Isle's accommodation tax on rentals.

Both Ocean Isle and Bald Head officials in the past have praised the work the terminal groins have done in stabilizing the beach and helping protect oceanfront properties and infrastructure.

What about groins in other towns?

A number of other coastal communities have or are considering terminal groins, but no new projects are currently moving forward.

Figure Eight Island, a wealthy private enclave squeezed between Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County and Lea-Hutaff Island in Pender County, had long been leading the charge to allow terminal groins to be built along the North Carolina oceanfront.

A terminal groin on Figure Eight was seen as a way of dealing with erosion at the island's north end caused by the meandering Rich Inlet. But plans for a structure were finally shelved in 2017 after island property owners rejected funding the proposed groin.

Holden Beach also has kicked the tires on building a terminal groin to counteract the disappearing beach and help protect threatened homes on the island's eastern end near Lockwood Folly Inlet. But after the costs of building and maintaining the groin, including periodic injections of fresh sand, were shown to cost north of $30 million over 30 years, the town's commissioners voted to withdraw their permit application with the Army Corps of Engineers.

North Topsail Beach in Onslow County for years also has studied the possibility of building a terminal groin at the town's north end to help stabilize the battered beach near New Inlet. The chronic erosion has left dozens of homes along the beach relying on sandbags for protection from the encroaching ocean. But the high cost of building and maintaining such a structure coupled with erosion woes in other parts of the town have seen those plans put on the back burner for now.

Most recently, Oak Island officials have raised the idea of studying the feasibility of constructing a terminal groin on their beach's west end near Lockwood Folly Inlet.

Sick of seeing fresh sand pumped onto the beach simply washing away after a few weeks or months, town officials wondered if a groin would offer a more permanent, cost-effective solution to the chronic erosion problem that's left more than a dozen homes relying on sandbags for protection. But at a workshop in January the town's engineering firm warned that any groin project would take years of studies before construction could begin, and the building and future maintenance of the structure would be expensive.

Will more terminal groins get built in N.C.?

That remains to be seen.

But as beach quality sand becomes scarcer to access in near-shore areas and more communities eye the same sand resources, forcing some to look farther offshore to find material to nourish their beaches, the idea of building a terminal groin could resurface as part of the solution facing beach towns in risk of losing parts of their most important asset.

Still, the cost factor is likely to be a big deterrent for all but the most wealthy coastal communities, said Dr. Robert Young, director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University.

He said that while a terminal groin might help stabilize a portion of the beach, it in no way diminishes the need for expensive nourishment projects to rebuild other parts of the beachfront. Sand also need to be periodically placed around the groin to counteract the impact of altering the natural processes that the sand would follow if the structure wasn't there.

“I haven't seen conclusive evidence over the long run that terminal groins are going to save communities money, which is one of the primary reasons for building them," Young said. "I think the jury is still out on that."

He also noted that terminal groins can capture sand that's meant to curl around an inlet, creating the shoals and sandy spits that shorebirds and many humans enjoy visiting − something that can be lost or severely impacted to protect homes along just one part of a beach.

"It's an amenity that adds value to everyone else who likes to walk the beach," Young said of those inlet shorelines. "A terminal groin becomes an obstruction to that in your community."

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on X/Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from the Green South Foundation and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

